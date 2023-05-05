View this email in your browser Friday, May 5, 2023

“A critical, independent and investigative press is the lifeblood of any democracy.”

- Nelson Mandela

(Former President of South Africa) Dear EiE Team,



On May 3rd, the world celebrated World Press Freedom Day. But in Nigeria, journalists are facing a lot of challenges that are hindering their ability to do their jobs effectively.



You know how we love our football in Nigeria, right? Well, imagine if someone else controlled the ball during a game. It wouldn't be fair, right? That's kind of what's happening with the media in Nigeria. Ownership and government control are making it difficult for journalists to report the truth without interference. Journalists need a safe and supportive environment to do their jobs effectively. We need to protect the media from undue influence and create an environment where they can report freely and safely. #KeepYourWordPMB The heartbreaking reality of the remaining 89 Chibok Girls, Leah Sharibu, and countless others still held captive by Boko Haram is unimaginable. These young girls have been ripped from their families, their homes, and their communities, enduring endless days of terror and suffering. As the President's tenure comes to an end on May 29th, we implore him to keep his word and bring back our girls. Join us in this campaign, using the hashtag #KeepYourWordPMB, and let's remind President Buhari that he holds the power to end the suffering of these girls and bring them back to the families who love them. New Scam Alert: BVN Upgrade Fraud⚠️ Keep your account details safe. Your Bank will never ask for them under the guise of a system upgrade neither will they threaten to block your card or account. Stay safe this weekend.

The EiE Nigeria Team