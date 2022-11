View this email in your browser Friday, May 13, 2022

“If you are emotionally attached to your tribe, religion or political leaning to the point that truth and justice become secondary considerations, your education is useless. Your exposure is useless. If you cannot reason beyond petty sentiments, you are a liability to mankind.”

- Dr Chuba Okadigbo

(Writer & Political Scientist) Dear Active Citizens,



Yesterday, Thursday, May 12, many Nigerians were left traumatised and have numerous unanswered questions on the existence of human rights law in the country following nationwide outrage because of the gruesome killing of Deborah Samuel, a second year female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, over alleged blasphemy. The 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, guarantees the rights of every Nigerian to freedom of speech and expression. Section 39 (1) states that every person shall be entitled to freedom of expression, including freedom to hold opinions and to receive; impart information without interference.



We condemn this gruesome killing and we must continue to demand that justice is served and the perpetrators of the crime face the full wrath of the law.



Active citizens, pay attention to the body language of our politicians to human right issues during this electoral cycle. #MeffyMustGo: Partisan Politics Has No Place In The Central Bank! CVR Updates



Online pre-registration ends on May 30, 2022 while physical registration ends on June 30, 2022.



Missed the conversation? We hosted an interactive session with citizens and INEC yesterday on #EiESpaces. The session provided answers to many bothering questions on Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), Permanent Voters Card (PVC) collection and other frequently asked questions from our complaint portal. Catch up Greatest Nigerian students! Education is not a privilege, it is a human right! You must continue to demand that the government ends ASUU strike.