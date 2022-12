View this email in your browser Friday, December 16, 2022

“We are in the majority. We have the power to make change happen. So what is our excuse? What will we tell our children – that we lay down and took whatever they hit us with?” - Chude Jideonwo

(Founding Board Member, Enough is Enough Nigeria) Dear Active Citizen,



Yeah! The “Office of the Citizen” ChatBot has made its debut! 💃



The new addition to the EiE portfolio was unveiled to the public at the book presentation, ‘Footprints: Past. Present. Future,’ and fundraising to mark our 12th anniversary.



The ChatBot is a WhatsApp-enabled interactive service. The bot provides electorates with useful information about their roles before, during and after elections. The ChatBot will assist citizens to know their elected officials such as governors, senators, House of Representatives members, State House of Assembly members, Local Government chairmen and councillors. It would also assist with registration, PVC collection, polling unit (PU) locator and debates.



To get started, send ‘Hello’ via WhatsApp to 017006381 or click here. A Win for the #OfficeOfTheCitizen The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja and presided over by Justice Zainab Bage Abubakar has awarded a N500,000 damages against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory for denying the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) access to information requested using the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act (2011). CSJ had on November 20th, 2020 sued the Minister of FCT and the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory Administration seeking for a declaration that denying them access to the details of documentation evidencing that the sum of N393,254,000 has been remitted to the Consolidated Revenue Fund Account of the Federal Government (CRF). Read more.



This is a victory for #OfficeOfTheCitizen and we encourage citizens to use the FOI Act to demand relevant information from the government. PVC Collection Issues! Are you unable to pick up your PVC? Click here.

