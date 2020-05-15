Dear Active Citizen,



How are you doing? Like really, how are you? How has life been post lockdown? How are you adapting to this new way of living? Are you back to work or still working from home?



We understand how difficult this season can be; our world was not prepared for this pandemic and we are all trying to adapt or should we say, survive. It's not easy but we shall overcome!



We hope you understand that government easing the lockdown does not mean the virus is not out there. Now more than ever, stay safe and follow the preventive measures - wash your hands regularly, use a face mask when going out, and observe physical distancing.



Active citizen, it's important you stay sane this season, you need to cut through the noise. In fact, you can unsubscribe from our newsletter, if you are getting too many emails. Oyinkansola Alabi's (The Emotions Doctor) ‘Call of Duty' conversation on the Battlefield of the Mind is recommended.



Feel free to reply to this email or send us a DM on Instagram or Twitter if you have a question or idea for us.



We were really looking forward to sharing #EiEFootprints - our 10 year journey with you on May 10th, but we've now postponed it indefinitely!



We are in this together, so hang in there!