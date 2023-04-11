View this email in your browser Wednesday, April 11, 2023

“The Chibok girls' abduction has brought us to our knees, but we will not lose hope. We will not stop fighting until they are all brought back home.”

- Aisha Yesufu

(Entrepreneur & Active Citizen) Dear EiE Team,



We write to you today to draw attention to the plight of the Chibok Girls, who were kidnapped by the Boko Haram terrorist group in Nigeria on April 14th, 2014. It has been almost 9 years since their abduction, and yet, 96 girls are still missing and being held captive by the group. It is also important to note that Leah Sharibu has been in Boko Haram captivity since February 19th, 2018, and nothing has been heard about her rescue. She was kidnapped along with over 100 of her classmates from Dapchi Girls' Secondary School, and while the others were eventually released, Leah remains in captivity because she refused to renounce her Christian faith. The Chibok Community in Abuja, KADA - (Kibaku Area Development Association) has reported that the Borno State Government is currently holding 14 girls, who either escaped or were rescued, for a period of six months to one and a half years. Concerns have been raised by the community and parents regarding the fate of these girls, as the government has failed to send them to school or properly collaborate with the parents for appropriate action.



We therefore call on the Borno State Government to take immediate action to address this matter and ensure that these girls are reunited with their families and receive the support they need to overcome their ordeal. Enjoy the rest of the week.

The EiE Nigeria Team