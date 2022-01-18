View this email in your browser Wednesday, January 18, 2022

“Stop looking to ANYONE to ACT for YOU. It is now time to ACT for your own sake. Don’t tweet at me to act. YOU have the power to act. ACT.”

- Oby Ezekwesili

(Former Minister of Education) Dear Active Citizen,



Yesterday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kano State, Ambassador Zango Abdu declared an alarming 60% of the Permanent Voters' Card that are yet to be collected in his state.



Uncollected PVCs are no better than citizens who didn't register to vote! Rant but act! Why bother discussing the menu, if you are going to eat whatever is served to you by others?



Get your PVC today! CSOs Call for Further Extension of PVC Collection at Ward Level Situation Room Nigeria has called on INEC to further extend ward-level collection of PVCs until February 5th 2023 to enable more people collect their cards with ease and deploy more staff to the ward centres to ease the distribution of PVCs.



This will also enable INEC attend to complaints arising from unavailability of PVCs for some new registrants. Read more. PVC Collection is Now at Your Doorstep! Occupy your Office of the Citizen today! Don't be left behind! Join Us! Let’s Solve Your PVC Issues! Our Instagram Fam! Yesterday, we continued our #Vote4Naija PVC countdown on @antolecky’s page. The conversation was focused on the preparedness of INEC ahead of the 2023 elections, citizens' complaints about PVC collection and what we are doing. On Twitter, Rinu Oduala hosted Mr Muyiwa Yussuf, HOD, ICT INEC Lagos on Monday, January 16th.



To listen to a recap of the Twitter Spaces, click here.



The program continues to serve as a platform where citizens get the opportunity to ask INEC officials questions on the ongoing PVC collection and get answers instantly. Join tonight's conversation with Nike Oriowo, PRO, INEC Lagos here. #MyLGA Legislative Townhall! Join us on Sunday, January 22nd for an interactive session with candidates who want to represent Akure North constituents at the Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly. PVC Collection Issues!



Document your PVC complaints INEC owes every validly registered citizen a card and we are committed to helping you get it.Document your PVC complaints here Enjoy the rest of the week.

The EiE Nigeria Team