“It is our responsibility to use our privilege and opportunity to lift fellow citizens wherever we can and to hold the government accountable as loudly as we can, all the time.”

- MI Abaga

(Nigerian rapper and record producer) Dear Active Citizen,



Nigerian youths have the opportunity to use their voting power to guide this nation towards a better future. INEC added 9.5 million new voters to the 84 million it had in 2019. What’s more intriguing is that 76.56% of these new registrants are young people. Young people should not just remain as statistics for voter registration, they must pick up their PVCs and come out to vote on election day! This Year, No Excuses, Vote! As part of activities lined up as we countdown to the 2023 general elections, EiE Nigeria in partnership with TASCK, hosted Mr Muyiwa Yusuf, Head of ICT, INEC Lagos and Mr Obo Effanga, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Edo State on #EiESpaces.



The conversation was moderated by Rinu Oduala. The program afforded citizens the opportunity to ask the INEC officials questions on the ongoing PVC collection and get answers.



Missed it? Catch up on Episode 1 and Episode 2.



Join us every other day as we gather to solve some of the hassles of PVC pickup as active citizens. PVC Collection is Now at Your Doorstep! If you are yet to pick up your PVC, please visit your Registration Areas/Wards , 9am-3pm daily (including Saturdays, Sundays & public holidays). From January 16th, the exercise will revert to the INEC Local Government Offices until January 22nd.



Document your PVC complaints INEC owes every validly registered citizen a card and we are committed to helping you get it.Document your PVC complaints here Join Our Team! WE ARE HIRING! 📢 📢



Check out the job descriptions - you might be a perfect fit!



To apply, click here Enjoy the rest of the week.

