Saturday, February 20, 2021 "If you are to free yourselves, you must break the chains of oppression yourselves. Only then can we express our dignity, only when we have liberated ourselves can we cooperate with other groups."

– Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

(South African Anti-Apartheid Activist and Politician) Dear Active Citizen,



Bravo!



#OccupyLekkiTollGate happened!💪 Despite the threats and battery, you were resilient… The heavy security presence did not deter you. You stood your ground and spoke your truth. You walked your talk. You showed you aren't the Sọ̀rọ̀ Sókè generation for nothing.



It takes only the brave to stick to a plan even after being threatened. You have proven yourselves worthy ambassadors of our dear nation and we are not only proud of you, but we are also with you...every step of the way.



Aluta Continua!





Nigeria to the world.



Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala made history as the first black person, first woman and the first African to lead the World Trade Organization.



Her appointment to this key position at the heart of the global trading system not only affirms her capability to do the job exceedingly well but also sheds a positive light on the nation in the international community. There is hope for women and girls, not only in the diaspora but in Nigeria.



Where are our Nigerian women? It is time to go all out...we do not belong in the kitchen after all. Let's go.🏃‍♀️

You may want to take those karate and taekwondo lessons seriously ooo🙆‍♀️



The Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd.), has relieved the federal government of its responsibility of protecting your life and has saddled it on YOU. This came after armed bandits stormed Government Science College (GSC) Kagara, Niger state on Wednesday, February 17th, and abducted 27 students and 15 others – including teachers and non-teaching staff. Sadly, one of the students, Benjamin Habila, was killed.



You see, this is why we do what we do...educate people on the importance of not just voting but voting the right people. Where can a Defence Minister ask citizens to show that they are not cowards by challenging armed bandits and still occupy that office? Only in Nigeria!



We call on the Federal Government to tackle this menace and fulfil its responsibility as enshrined in the constitution. Have a great weekend!

The EiE Nigeria Team